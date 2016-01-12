Suspect in pistol-whipping of priest arrested

Cleveland Police have released the person who was taken into custody Monday after a string of robberies in Little Italy. No charges were filed.

Police say a priest was pistol-whipped in one of several Little Italy robberies (Source: WOIO)

Police release person in custody after Little Italy robberies

Cleveland Police have arrested the person accused of assaulting a priest in the Little Italy area.

The U.S. Marshal's Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 20 year old Johnchez Phillips.

Police say on Dec. 5, 2015, Phillips and two others robbed a priest at gunpoint near East 120th Street and Mayfield Road.

A 61-year-old priest told police he was leaving church and heading to his car in the parking lot when he was approached by three men who tried to rob him and pistol-whipped him.

Another man in the parking lot yelled for help. Police say the suspects approached that man and went through his pockets, but he was not assaulted.

The priest suffered minor facial and hand injuries and refused medical attention.

Help from the community let to the arrest of Phillips, in the area of East 147th St. and Harvard Ave.

