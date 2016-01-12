Red Cross says blood donations critical during winter months

The American Red Cross is in urgent need of blood donors. (Source: WOIO)

January is National Blood Donor Month. The goal is to increase blood donations during the winter to prevent a shortage.

According to the Red Cross, November and December contributed to about 1,700 fewer blood drives around the country compared to the two previous months.

"A decline in the blood supply after the winter holidays is not uncommon, but it can be replenished when generous volunteers roll up their sleeves to help save lives," said Rodney Wilson, communications manager for the Red Cross Blood Servies. "We encourage our generous donors who are eligible, as well as new donors, to make an appointment to give blood or platelets and help ensure blood products continue to be available for patients. Every two seconds a patient in the U.S. needs blood."

Donation appointments can be quickly and easily scheduled by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming Blood Donation Opportunities:

Ashtabula County

Ashtabula

1/15/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4317 Park Ave.

1/20/2016: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ashtabula County Medical Center, 2420 Lake Ave.

1/29/2016: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint John School, 7911 Depot Rd.

2/7/2016: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Legion Dewey Howlett Post 103, 1804 West 19th Street

Conneaut

1/27/2016: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 876 Grove St.

Geneva

1/22/2016: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Assumption Church, 594 West Main Street

Jefferson

2/1/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jefferson United Methodist Church, 125 E Jefferson St

Kingsville

1/11/2016: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Gageville United Methodist Church, 4063 St Rt 193 S

Orwell

1/13/2016: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Mary's Church Hall, 103 North Maple St.

Rock Creek

2/5/2016: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Eagleville Bible Church, 1981 State Route 45

_______________

Cuyahoga County

Beachwood

1/29/2016: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, 3999 Richmond Road

Bedford

2/8/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ellenwood Center, 124 Ellenwood Drive

Berea

1/27/2016: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Baldwin Wallace University, 120 East Grand St

Brecksville

1/14/2016: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Brecksville Community Center, One Community Drive

1/24/2016: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Christ Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9201 Brecksville Rd.

Brooklyn

1/22/2016: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brooklyn High School, 9200 Biddulph Road

Chagrin Falls

1/28/2016: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., University School, 2785 SOM Center Rd.

2/1/2016: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Family Health Center, 551 East Washington Street

Cleveland

1/11/2016: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

1/12/2016: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., 200 Public Square, 200 Public Square, 3rd Floor

1/12/2016: 1:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

1/14/2016: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Crile Building, 9500 Euclid Avenue

1/14/2016: 1:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

1/15/2016: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., University Hospitals Rainbow Area, 11100 Euclid Ave.

1/15/2016: 8:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

1/15/2016: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cleveland VA Medical Center, 10701 East Blvd.

1/16/2016: 8:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

1/16/2016: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Bunts, 9500 Euclid Ave

1/17/2016: 8:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

1/18/2016: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

1/18/2016: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Patrick Church, 4427 Rocky River Drive

1/19/2016: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Vincent Charity Medical Center, 2351 East 22nd Street

1/19/2016: 1:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

1/20/2016: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., PNC Center, 1900 East 9th St

1/20/2016: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Point Building, 1001 Lakeside Avenue

1/20/2016: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Senders Pediatrics, 2054 S.Green Road

1/21/2016: 1:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

1/22/2016: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., University Hospitals Rainbow Area, 11100 Euclid Ave.

1/22/2016: 8:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

1/23/2016: 8:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

1/24/2016: 8:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

1/24/2016: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Our Lady of Angels Church, 3644 Rocky River Drive

1/25/2016: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

1/25/2016: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chamberlain College of Nursing, 6700 Euclid Avenue

1/26/2016: 1:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

1/27/2016: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MetroHealth Medical Center, 2500 Metrohealth Drive

1/27/2016: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cuyahoga Cmnty Coll Metro Campus, 2900 Community College Ave.

1/28/2016: 1:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

1/29/2016: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., University Hospitals Rainbow Area, 11100 Euclid Ave.

1/29/2016: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, 3900 Wildlife Way

1/29/2016: 8:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

1/30/2016: 8:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

1/31/2016: 8:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

2/1/2016: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

2/2/2016: 1:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

2/3/2016: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Anthony J Celebrezze Federal Building, 1240 East 9th Street

2/4/2016: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Anthony J Celebrezze Federal Building, 1240 East 9th Street

2/4/2016: 1:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

2/5/2016: 8:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

2/5/2016: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Anthony J Celebrezze Federal Building, 1240 East 9th Street

2/6/2016: 8:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

2/7/2016: 8:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

2/7/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Buffalo Wild Wings, 12459 Cedar Rd.

2/8/2016: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

2/9/2016: 1:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

2/11/2016: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sherwin Williams Midland, 101 Prospect Ave.

2/11/2016: 1:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

2/12/2016: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Miller Tower, 9500 Euclid Avenue

2/12/2016: 8:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

2/13/2016: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Bunts, 9500 Euclid Ave

2/13/2016: 8:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

Cleveland Heights

2/1/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cleveland Hts Library, 2345 Lee Road

Euclid

2/4/2016: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Lakefront Community Center, 1 Bliss Lane

Fairview Park

1/27/2016: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bain Cabin, 21077 North Park Dr

Garfield Heights

2/1/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Garfield Hts Civic Center, 5407 Turney Road

Gates Mills

1/24/2016: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Francis of Assisi Church, 6850 Mayfield Rd.

Independence

1/12/2016: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine, 6000 Rockside Woods Blvd. North

1/13/2016: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Crown Centre II, 5001 Rockside Road

1/13/2016: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., SterlingBackcheck, 6111 Oak Tree Blvd.

1/22/2016: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kichler Lighting, 7711 E. Pleasant Valley Road

2/4/2016: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Independence Community Center, 6363 Selig Drive

2/11/2016: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., VHA Service Center, 6150 Oak Tree Blvd

Lakewood

1/17/2016: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Lakewood United Methodist Church, 15700 Detroit Rd.

1/28/2016: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lakewood City Hall, 12650 Detroit Rd.

2/1/2016: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lakewood Womens Club Pavilion, 14532 Lake Ave.

Lyndhurst

2/4/2016: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lyndhurst Community Center, 1341 Parkview Drive

Mayfield Heights

2/9/2016: 7 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Landerhaven, 6111 Landerhaven Drive

2/9/2016: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Landerhaven, 6111 Landerhaven Drive

Mayfield Village

1/11/2016: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., The Mayfield Branch Library, 500 SOM Center

1/11/2016: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m., Mayfield Village Civic Center, 6622 Wilson Mills Rd.

1/22/2016: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 700 Beta Drive

1/30/2016: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mayfield Village Civic Center, 6622 Wilson Mills Rd.

Middleburg Heights

1/19/2016: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Southwest General Health Center, 18697 Bagley Rd.

1/26/2016: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Middleburg Hts Comm Center, 16000 Bagley Rd

North Olmsted

1/29/2016: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Cuyahoga County Library North Olmsted Branch, 27403 Lorain Road

2/3/2016: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., North Olmsted Community Cabin, 28114 Lorain Rd.

North Royalton

1/12/2016: 10:15 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Cuyahoga County Library North Royalton Branch, 5071 Wallings Rd

1/20/2016: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Cuyahoga County Library North Royalton Branch, 5071 Wallings Rd

Olmsted Falls

1/11/2016: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Falls Lenox Primary School, 26450 Bagley Road

2/8/2016: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Mary of the Falls Church, 25616 Bagley Rd

Parma

1/11/2016: 1:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

1/12/2016: 1:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

1/13/2016: 1:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

1/14/2016: 1:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

1/15/2016: 8:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

1/16/2016: 8:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

1/17/2016: 8:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

1/18/2016: 1:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

1/19/2016: 1:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

1/20/2016: 1:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

1/21/2016: 1:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

1/22/2016: 8:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

1/23/2016: 8:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

1/24/2016: 8:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

1/25/2016: 1:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

1/26/2016: 1:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

1/27/2016: 1:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

1/28/2016: 1:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

1/29/2016: 8:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

1/30/2016: 8:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

1/31/2016: 8:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

2/1/2016: 1:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

2/2/2016: 1:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

2/3/2016: 1:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

2/4/2016: 1:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

2/5/2016: 8:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

2/6/2016: 8:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

2/7/2016: 8:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

2/8/2016: 1:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

2/9/2016: 1:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

2/10/2016: 1:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

2/11/2016: 1:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

2/12/2016: 8:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

2/13/2016: 8:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

Pepper Pike

1/21/2016: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Ursuline College, 2550 Lander Road

Rocky River

1/28/2016: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Goldwood Primary School, 21600 Center Ridge Rd.

2/4/2016: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Rocky River Civic Center, 21016 Hilliard Rd.

2/12/2016: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rocky River High School, 20951 Detroit Rd.

Seven Hills

1/22/2016: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Seven Hills Cmnty Rec Center, 7777 Summitview Drive

Shaker Heights

1/13/2016: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Hathaway Brown School, 19600 N. Park Blvd

Solon

2/6/2016: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Solon Community Center, 35000 Portz Parkway

South Euclid

1/13/2016: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Notre Dame College, 1857 S. Green Rd

1/25/2016: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., University Suburban Health Center, 1611 S. Green Rd.

Strongsville

1/13/2016: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John Neumann, 16271 Pearl Rd

1/19/2016: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Russell Real Estate Services, 12198 Pearl Rd

1/22/2016: 10:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Cuyahoga County Library Strongsville Branch, 18700 Westwood Dr

1/23/2016: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Southpark Mall, 500 Southpark Center

1/28/2016: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., HMI Industries Inc, 13325 Darice Parkway, Unit A

2/12/2016: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ehrnfelt Recreation Center, 18100 Royalton Rd

University Heights

1/17/2016: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Church of the Gesu, 2470 Miramar Blvd

1/20/2016: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., John Carroll University, 1 John Carroll University Blvd.

1/21/2016: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., John Carroll University, 1 John Carroll University Blvd.

Valley View

1/19/2016: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Valley View Community Center, 6828 Hathaway Road

Westlake

1/18/2016: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Dave & Busters, 25735 First Street

1/25/2016: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Westlake Porter Public Library, 27333 Center Ridge Rd.

_______________

Erie County

Castalia

1/11/2016: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Congregational United Church of Christ, 205 Main St.

Huron

1/13/2016: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Peter Catholic Church, 430 Main St.

Milan

1/29/2016: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milan Public Library, 19 E. Church St.

Sandusky

1/11/2016: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Church Of The Nazarene, 1617 Milan Rd

1/23/2016: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Columbus Avenue United Methodist Church, 2401 Columbus Ave

1/26/2016: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 3615 Hayes Ave

1/29/2016: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, 1912 Hayes Ave

2/2/2016: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sandusky High School, 2130 Hayes Ave

2/5/2016: 7:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Perkins High School, 3714 Campbell St.

Vermilion

1/11/2016: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ritter Public Library, 5680 Liberty Ave.

_______________

Geauga County

Chagrin Falls

1/14/2016: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bainbridge Town Hall, 17826 Chillicothe Rd

2/11/2016: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bainbridge Town Hall, 17826 Chillicothe Rd

Chardon

1/15/2016: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., University Hospitals Geauga Med Ctr, 13207 Ravenna Rd.

1/21/2016: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Munson Town Hall, 12210 Auburn Rd.

2/4/2016: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Chardon United Methodist Church, 515 North St.

Chesterland

1/18/2016: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Geauga West Library, 13455 Chillicothe Rd.

2/10/2016: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mayfield Church, 7747 Mayfield Rd.

Middlefield

1/12/2016: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 14999 South State Street

_______________

Huron County

Greenwich

1/26/2016: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Ripley Church, 4130 Edwards Road

New London

2/11/2016: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Eagles, 29 West Fir Street

Norwalk

1/27/2016: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Norwalk Middle School, 64 Christie Ave

1/29/2016: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center, 272 Benedict Ave.

2/3/2016: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., VFW, 140 Milan Rd.

Plymouth

1/14/2016: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Plymouth Village Community Building, 48 West Broadway

_______________

Lake County

Concord

2/10/2016: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Quail Hollow Country Club, 11295 Quail Hollow Drive

Eastlake

1/18/2016: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Radisson Hotel, 35000 Curtis Blvd

Kirtland

1/19/2016: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lakeland Community College, 7700 Clocktower Dr.

1/20/2016: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lakeland Community College, 7700 Clocktower Dr.

Madison

1/18/2016: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Cornerstone Friends Church, 2300 Hubbard Rd.

Mentor

1/11/2016: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pinegate Community Clubhouse, 6301 Gatewood Dr.

1/12/2016: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Mentor Civic Arena, 8600 Munson Rd.

2/6/2016: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Western Reserve Harley-Davidson, 8567 Tyler Blvd.

2/8/2016: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Mentor Library, 8215 Mentor Ave.

Mentor

2/12/2016: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Great Lakes Mall, 7850 Mentor Ave.

Mentor on the Lake

1/15/2016: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Mentor on the Lake City Hall, 5860 Andrews Rd.

Painesville

1/25/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Church Congregational, 22 Liberty St.

2/2/2016: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Garfield Center, 391 W. Washington St.

2/7/2016: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Elks Lodge 549, 723 Liberty St

Perry

1/14/2016: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Cyprian Church, 4223 Middle Ridge Road

Wickliffe

1/25/2016: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Wickliffe Community Center, 900 Worden Road

Willoughby

1/17/2016: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 37932 Euclid Ave.

2/3/2016: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Willoughby City Hall, 1 Public Square

Willoughby Hills

1/14/2016: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Covenant Church, 29400 Chardon Rd.

Willowick

2/5/2016: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Willowick Community Center, 321 East 314th Street

2/7/2016: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine St

_______________

Lorain County

Avon Lake

1/25/2016: 2:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Troy Intermediate School, 237 Belmar Blvd

Columbia Station

1/30/2016: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Paramount Dog Training, 11476 Hawke Road

Sheffield Village

2/4/2016: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ohio Business College, 5095 Waterford Dr

