Transplant Games Pep Rally - Cleveland - January 14, 2016

Join Lifebanc, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, Eversight Ohio, Cleveland 19 News, and other local area partners to celebrate the Kick-off of the Donate Life Transplant Games of America coming to Cleveland, Ohio June 10 – 15, 2016.
When: Thursday, January 14, 2016
Where: Cleveland Convention Center - Lakeside Entrance Lobby
Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and a program, hosted by WOIO Cleveland 19 News Anchor Q, to begin at 11.
The Donate Life Transplant Games Torch will be unveiled and travel the State of Ohio to celebrate and spark excitement for the Transplant Games! The Torch will make stops throughout Ohio over the coming months and will return to Cleveland prior to the games. Join us for the unveiling and start of the Donate Life Transplant Games Torch!
Celebrate ~ Compete ~ Commemorate
Click here to learn more about the Donate Life Transplant Games 2016
