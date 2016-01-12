Transplant Games Pep Rally - Cleveland - January 14, 2016

Join Lifebanc, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, Eversight Ohio, Cleveland 19 News, and other local area partners to celebrate the Kick-off of the Donate Life Transplant Games of America coming to Cleveland, Ohio June 10 – 15, 2016.

When: Thursday, January 14, 2016

Where: Cleveland Convention Center - Lakeside Entrance Lobby

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and a program, hosted by WOIO Cleveland 19 News Anchor Q, to begin at 11.

The Transplant Games are a multi-sport festival event to help promote the need for organ, eye and tissue donors, to demonstrate that transplantation is a treatment that does indeed work and honor those who have given the gift of life and sight.

honor those who have given the gift of life and sight. Donate Life Transplant Games Athletes are organ, eye, tissue and bone marrow transplant recipients.

The Donate Life Transplant Games Torch will be unveiled and travel the State of Ohio to celebrate and spark excitement for the Transplant Games! The Torch will make stops throughout Ohio over the coming months and will return to Cleveland prior to the games. Join us for the unveiling and start of the Donate Life Transplant Games Torch!

Celebrate ~ Compete ~ Commemorate

Celebrate the 2016 Donate Life Transplant Games coming to Cleveland

Commemorate the Gift of Life & Sight

Help save and heal lives through organ, eye & tissue donation

Click here to learn more about the Donate Life Transplant Games 2016