Back Stage Bar giving away Powerball tickets with meals

The excitement is building as the Powerball jackpot keeps getting bigger. One and a half *billion* dollars is up for grabs Wednesday night.

And now a West Park bar is serving up a special deal, giving customers a chance to get rich.

Back Stage Bar is giving away a free Powerball ticket with each meal.

“Give away a Powerball ticket it brings in more business and if someone wins you change someone's life, it's a win-win," said manager, Josh Adams.

The managers came up with the idea because many of their regulars play lotto in the bar.

It's a strategic move, designed to bring in the ballers. They started the promotion Monday and folks have been trickling in. When some regulars heard about it, they said deal.

"Usually we just come here for the food but I'm not really a big gambler but if I get a ticket and win the Powerball I think I'd be pretty happy about that. $1.5 billion, that sounds pretty nice," said Mario Russo.

Management says they've had a few winners but nothing this big.

"Someone won $20,000 for Keno here before. Someone's won $10,000, it happens every once in a while," said Adams.

One customer says he has plans for the billionaire jackpot.

"I'm buying everyone lunch, I'm probably gonna buy the bar and then taking everybody to Disney World,” said Dan Tin.

It’s one free Powerball ticket per meal. If you eat there 3 times a day, that's 3 free tickets.

If someone hits the jackpot, the managers plan to throw a big party right in the West Park neighborhood.

