GoFundMe page set up for child injured in sledding accident - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

GoFundMe page set up for child injured in sledding accident

Drew Hayden injured in sledding accident. (Source: Family) Drew Hayden injured in sledding accident. (Source: Family)
Boy hit by a car while sledding in North Ridgeville. (Source: WOIO) Boy hit by a car while sledding in North Ridgeville. (Source: WOIO)
Scene of sledding accident. (Source: WOIO) Scene of sledding accident. (Source: WOIO)
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH (WOIO) -

A child remains in critical condition after a sledding accident around 5 p.m. Tuesday. North Ridgeville police say nine-year-old Drew Hayden was struck by a car while sledding. 

The accident happened at Meadow Lakes Blvd. near Hunter Lake Dr. Police say the boy had been sledding down a hill prior to being hit. 

According to a 911 call, the boy ended up under the car. 

The child was transported to Westlake's St. John West Shore and then taken by Life Flight to Cleveland MetroHealth Medical Center. 

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help for the Hayden family to assist with medical costs. $7,200 has been raised so far.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly