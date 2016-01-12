GoFundMe page set up for child injured in sledding accident

Boy hit by a car while sledding in North Ridgeville. (Source: WOIO)

A child remains in critical condition after a sledding accident around 5 p.m. Tuesday. North Ridgeville police say nine-year-old Drew Hayden was struck by a car while sledding.

The accident happened at Meadow Lakes Blvd. near Hunter Lake Dr. Police say the boy had been sledding down a hill prior to being hit.

According to a 911 call, the boy ended up under the car.

The child was transported to Westlake's St. John West Shore and then taken by Life Flight to Cleveland MetroHealth Medical Center.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help for the Hayden family to assist with medical costs. $7,200 has been raised so far.

