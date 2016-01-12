Investigation wrapped up in arrest of 2 Browns players

The Ohio Highway Patrol just wrapped up their investigation into the arrests of Cleveland Browns Linebacker Armonty Bryant and former Browns Cornerback De'Ante Saunders.



Our Scott Taylor obtained the incident report which states the players were stopped by troopers on Interstate 71 near Brook Park for speeding on Christmas Day.



We know Saunders was driving and he was the first to be arrested on an OVI charge and speeding. He's pleaded not guilty in court to both charges. During a search of the vehicle a loaded handgun was seized. It belongs to Saunders which is a possible felony.



After the arrest Saunders was let go by the Browns. According to the two page report, illegal drugs were found. which turned out to be Adderall with no prescription.

Troopers say the Adderall belongs to Bryant who at the time of the arrest was unable to produce a valid prescription.



So far, Bryant hasn't been charged with anything.



The Browns did keep Bryant out of their last two games so he could deal with his legal issues.



The case now goes to a prosecutor who will decide if any additional charges should be filed against the two football players.

