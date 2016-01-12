Shaker Heights votes NO to pit bull ban

Shaker Heights city council rejects a proposal to ban pit bulls from the city.

The proposed ordinance failed 5-2.

Last July, Annie Williams was attacked by a pit bull in front of her grandchildren. The 71-year-old died from her wounds.

She was attacked at a relative's home.

Her death prompted city council members to discuss the possibility of an ordinance regulating vicious dogs.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.