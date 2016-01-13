Possible strike avoided in Westlake School District

A possible strike in the Westlake School District has been avoided, at least for now.



A contract offer for OAPSE Local 319, the support staff for Westlake schools has been postponed. The district was supposed to present an offer to the union Tuesday night. No word on when that is scheduled to happen now.



Union members were making preparations to strike if they did not like the contract from the district.



The support staff has been working without a contract since the start of the school year. Sticking points are pay, insurance and length of contract.



Westlake teachers are in the middle of contract negotiations as well.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.