Winner claims $1,000 worth of Powerball tickets from Rover's Morning Glory

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Rover's Morning Glory gave his listeners a chance to become a billionaire. The show hid $1,000 worth of Powerball tickets somewhere around Cleveland.

He gave out several clues at 6 a.m. and listeners had to figure out where the tickets were located. Ginger and her husband Jimmy figured out the clues led to Burke Lakefront Airport. 

The quest didn't end there. Once Ginger and her husband arrived to the station, Rover offered her $1,000 cash instead of the tickets. Ginger stuck with the tickets. We'll have to wait and see what happens after Wednesday night's drawing. 

 

Here are the clues:

The jackpot is up to $1.5B and expected to grow before Wednesday night's drawing. 

No one has one the jackpot since Nov. 4, 2015. The twice-weekly drawing started at $40M. 

