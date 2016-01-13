Winner claims $1,000 worth of Powerball tickets from Rover's Morning Glory

Rover's Morning Glory gave his listeners a chance to become a billionaire. The show hid $1,000 worth of Powerball tickets somewhere around Cleveland.

He gave out several clues at 6 a.m. and listeners had to figure out where the tickets were located. Ginger and her husband Jimmy figured out the clues led to Burke Lakefront Airport.

The quest didn't end there. Once Ginger and her husband arrived to the station, Rover offered her $1,000 cash instead of the tickets. Ginger stuck with the tickets. We'll have to wait and see what happens after Wednesday night's drawing.

Here are the clues:

Clue 2 @RoverRadio @PowerballUSA tix "@JManziel2 sat on the bench a lot this season. The tix aren't on a bench, but near 1" @cleveland19news — Q McCray (@qmccray1) January 13, 2016

Clue 3 to @RoverRadio hidden tix: evry1 thinks road to riches is easy bt road to such riches is sure to be bumpy @cleveland19news @CLE43WUAB — Q McCray (@qmccray1) January 13, 2016

Clue 4 for @RoverRadio 500 hidden @PowerballUSA tix. "If u r more than 100yards from I-90 ur too far away." @cleveland19news @CLE43WUAB — Q McCray (@qmccray1) January 13, 2016

Clue for @RoverRadio 500 hidden @PowerballUSA tix "a revolution will narrow your hunt, but not an American one." @cleveland19news @CLE43WUAB — Q McCray (@qmccray1) January 13, 2016

Clue @RoverRadio 500 hidden @PowerballUSA tix: "the city is divided in 2. U want to be on the side where the sun rises" @cleveland19news — Q McCray (@qmccray1) January 13, 2016

Clue7 @RoverRadio 500 hidden lotto tix: Terminal Tower's a famous landmark in Cle. That's not where they r but it will help u find them. — Q McCray (@qmccray1) January 13, 2016

Clue 8: @RoverRadio hidden lotto tix "If u r not on this street, chances of winning r just as slim as the name of the road" @cleveland19news — Q McCray (@qmccray1) January 13, 2016

The jackpot is up to $1.5B and expected to grow before Wednesday night's drawing.

No one has one the jackpot since Nov. 4, 2015. The twice-weekly drawing started at $40M.

