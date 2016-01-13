50 semis pull over on I-90 to wait out snowstorm

Road conditions on Interstate 90 East toward Mentor were brutal on Wednesday morning.

Additional Ohio Department of Transportation snow plows and salt trucks were diverted to that area in Lake and Ashtabula counties. There's about two inches of snow on the roadway and the visibility is poor.



There is a line of at least 50 semi truck drivers along the shoulder off I-90 near Willoughby. They're waiting the storm out because conditions are so bad. The rest stop further down the highway is also packed with truck drivers waiting out this storm.

According to ODOT, roads are running clear or moderately snow-covered due to blowing and drifting in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties.



Downtown Cleveland and western suburbs were not seeing near as much snow. Roads were wet but not snow-covered.



Heading east on I-90 from Cleveland, the roads don't start getting slushy until about Euclid.



Drive safe out there!

