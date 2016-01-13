30 days in jail for man who recorded aftermath of deadly crash

The man who recorded the aftermath of a deadly car accident was sentenced to 30 days behind bars Wednesday.

Paul Pelton pleaded guilty to vehicle trespass and disorderly conduct for the July 2015 incident in Lorain.

Officers say Pelton opened the back door of the car and instead of trying to help, he took cell phone video. He then reportedly walked around to the driver's side and videotaped the driver. Witnesses say Pelton made no attempt to help or comfort the boys.

Police say Pelton then posted the video on Facebook and tried to sell the video to several news organizations.

Cameron Friend, 17, was killed. Police say the driver, Zach Goodin, also 17, was speeding over railroad tracks and lost control. Goodin's car crossed several yards, hit a parked vehicle and a utility pole, before crashing into a house.

