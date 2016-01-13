Take a Look: Teens caught damaging vehicles on Rt. 30

Canton police say the teens damaged cars on Rt. 30. (Source: Canton PD)

Canton police are looking for the two teens accused of damaging vehicles on Route 30.

The image was taken from surveillance cameras on Dec. 30, following an incident where several vehicles were damaged when the teens threw objects onto the cars.

Investigators believe the suspects may live near the Dueber Avenue/Route 30 Bridge.

Anyone with information on these suspects should contact the Canton Police Department at 330-649-5800 or by texting CANTON followed by your tip to 847411.