Dash cam video released in arrest of 2 Browns players

The Ohio Highway Patrol released the video of the traffic stop of Cleveland Browns Linebacker Armonty Bryant and former Browns Cornerback De'Ante Saunders.



Our Scott Taylor obtained the video that shows troopers stopping the players on Interstate 71 near Brook Park for speeding on Christmas Day.

In the video, Saunders admits to having three drinks that night. Officers also find what they say is marijuana in the vehicle and ask Saunders if the little containers of marijuana belong to Armonty Bryant.



Saunders says "It's not mine."

Saunders was driving and was arrested on an OVI charge and speeding. He's pleaded not guilty in court to both charges. During the vehicle search a loaded handgun was also seized. It belongs to Saunders which is a possible felony.



After the arrest Saunders was let go by the Browns. According to the two page report, Adderall was found.

Troopers say the Adderall belongs to Bryant who at the time of the arrest was unable to produce a valid prescription.



So far, Bryant hasn't been charged with anything.



The Browns did keep Bryant out of their last two games so he could deal with his legal issues.



The case now goes to a prosecutor who will decide if any additional charges should be filed against the two football players.

