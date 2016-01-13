Browns fans sounding off on Hue Jackson hire

The Browns named Bengals offensive coordinator Hue Jackson the new head coach in Cleveland.More >>
The Browns named Bengals offensive coordinator Hue Jackson the new head coach in Cleveland.More >>
With reports of Hue Jackson becoming the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns, we decided to ask you how you felt about the new coach.
What do you think about the hire of Hue Jackson? The good tweets make it on our website. USE #19Browns— Cleveland 19 Sports (@WOIOSports) January 13, 2016
@WOIOSports I'm ecstatic the Browns were able to get their #1 choice. Hopefully this will remove the moniker that no on wants to be in CLE.— Jack Kopanski (@JackPFSpot) January 13, 2016
@WOIOSports I love this hire. Plenty of #NFL experience and you KNOW he wants to beat Pittspuke every season! Go #Browns!— Pete Borovica (@TheRealBorovica) January 13, 2016
@WOIOSports it's a good hire, as long as he keeps johnny and works with him, I'm all for him!! #19Browns— Bradley Thornton (@B_Thornton66) January 13, 2016
Absolutely love it!! Great choice let's point this in the right direction! #huedey #gobrowns #19browns @WOIOSports https://t.co/ioUQlQzfbz— Chris O'Hara (@oninja2011) January 13, 2016
@WOIOSports @cleveland19news He led the forlorn Raiders to 8-8 in his only season. Also wants to show the door to Manziel. I'm on board.— Brian Lenahan™ (@BrianLenahan) January 13, 2016
@WOIOSports @cleveland19news Finally the @browns get it right. Someone with experience and LEADERSHIP. Go Browns! #19browns— Aunt B (@AuntB0924) January 13, 2016
Obviously a great hire #19Browns https://t.co/TSvWHVojQC— Coach Hue Jackson (@FakeBrownsCoach) January 13, 2016
@WOIOSports #19browns FINALLY a real head coach who has had success in any job he has worked WELCOME HUE— mike perry (@jrisgr88) January 13, 2016
@WOIOSports HueGE signing!— Mike Whitman (@WhitmanMike) January 13, 2016
@WOIOSports I'm so freaking pumped!! I wanted him before we even fired Pettine #19Browns— Amanda H (@amalynnn) January 13, 2016
@WOIOSports smart guy who knows football. Especially AFC north football. Great fit and can't do any worse than Pettine.— Zach Bastian (@rat_bastian) January 13, 2016
@WOIOSports It's HUE....GE #19browns— TedNAkron (@MUNILOTMANIAC) January 13, 2016
@WOIOSports A new beginning and with a known commodity. The start of something special. Legit excitement for me. #19Browns— No Chip for The Land (@OFig72) January 13, 2016
YES! Was my first choice! Go @Browns! https://t.co/R7XUVh1SjI— Nate Binford (@NateBinford) January 13, 2016
@WOIOSports Great hire! HC experience and AFC North experience.— JEFF HARTLIEB (@SCATPACK) January 13, 2016
@WOIOSports Very pleased that the @Browns got one of their top picks in the Head Coach sweepstakes rather than a 5th choice in Feb #19Browns— Wayne_In_Akron (@Wayne_In_Akron) January 13, 2016
@WOIOSports I'm thrilled with the new hire. Glad also they didn't wait too long like the last time. He'll do great with the team. #19Browns— Tristan Sanchez (@TristanMedia) January 13, 2016
Finally we are on the right track! GO BROWNS!! #19BROWNS— Anthony Funni (@AnthonyFunni) January 13, 2016
#19Browns Outstanding hire. Best coach hire since 1999.. GO BROWNS!!!— michael lemon (@mlemon316) January 13, 2016
@WOIOSports Hiring Hue Jackson is the best news in Cleveland since LeBron came back #19Browns— Steffie Spange (@RSpange) January 13, 2016
Thank God for Hugh Jackson #19Browns ????— Santana Blacc (@k_flocc) January 13, 2016
Congrats to Hue Jackson on getting The Browns Job. It is well deserved https://t.co/oTU99VyfUK— David Kyle (@dkyledarealtor) January 14, 2016
I like the hire of Hue Jackson— MIKE J. (@_Mj10) January 14, 2016
Follow Cleveland 19 Sports for more:
Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.