Fugitive who didn't like old mugshot has a new one, caught in Florida

A Lima, Ohio man wanted for arson and vandalism doesn't like his mugshot being shown everywhere, so he sent officers a selfie to use instead.

Fugitive Donald 'Chip' Pugh arrested in Florida after sending an Ohio police department a new picture of himself. (Source: Lima Police Facebook)

The Ohio fugitive who sent police a selfie because he didn't like his mugshot has a chance to take a new one, after being arrested in Florida.

Lima police say thanks to the power of social media Donald 'Chip' Pugh is now locked up. He was arrested by the Escambia County Sheriffs Office and being held on warrants out of Columbus, Georgia.

Pugh is also wanted in Lima, OH for failing to appear in court and other charges.

Pugh was on the run when he sent police a selfie dressed in nice clothes with the message: "Here is a better photo that one is terrible."

Lima police got thousands of shares and tips once they posted his picture on the station's Facebook page.

