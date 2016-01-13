OH telemarketer released from prison, will finish sentence at home

A former Brecksville real estate company owner was ordered out of the U.S. for helping Nazis arrest Jews during World War II.

Former Northeast Ohio Businessman Ordered Out Of U.S. For Helping Nazis

Bejamin Suarez has been sentenced to time in prison and fined $15,000. (Source: MGN Online)

Benjamin Suarez is out of prison but will serve the remainder of his 15-month prison sentence on home confinement.

The millionaire was convicted in federal court of obstruction of justice last year.

Suarez was accused of using employees of his company, Suarez Corporation Industries, as straw donors to political campaigns in 2011.

Jurors acquitted him of all but one charge.

The Canton businessman was also fined $15,000.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.