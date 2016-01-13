Man found dead in SUV ID'd

A man found shot in the head in an SUV has been identified as Roderick Burton, II.
The 33-year-old Burton was found Tuesday night on Corning Ave.
The North Olmsted man was sitting in driver's seat.
Police say they Burton appeared to have driven a short distance, striking several parked cars, after being shot.
So far no one has been arrested and police are searching for suspects. If you have any information give police a call.
