LOOK HERE: Tip jar stolen, pic of suspect released - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LOOK HERE: Tip jar stolen, pic of suspect released

Stolen tip jar suspect. (Source: Kraus' Police) Stolen tip jar suspect. (Source: Kraus' Police)
AMHERST, OH (WOIO) -

An active search is underway in Amherst.

Police say a man entered Kraus' Pizza and swiped the tip jar Tuesday.

 Anyone know his identity, let the pizza shop or police know.

The suspect is described as being around 5'8" tall and about 40-years-old.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly