LOOK HERE: Tip jar stolen, pic of suspect released

An active search is underway in Amherst.

Police say a man entered Kraus' Pizza and swiped the tip jar Tuesday.

Anyone know his identity, let the pizza shop or police know.

The suspect is described as being around 5'8" tall and about 40-years-old.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.