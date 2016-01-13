Kennel owner reflects on K-9 Jethro

Canton police are planning a funeral for one of their own.
Jethro, the police dog, was killed in the line of duty over the weekend. He was shot and killed by a burglary suspect.More >>
Canton Police confirm that he passed away Sunday morning at the Stark County Veterinary Emergency Clinic. Jethro and his handler were dispatched to Fishers Foods on Harrison Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday.More >>
