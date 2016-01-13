3 school buses crash in Streetsboro, several students injured

At least 20 students were transported to University Hospitals Portage after three Streetsboro City School buses crashed on Page Road Wednesday afternoon.

Police say it happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of 9874 Page, between Frost Road and Pike Parkway.

In addition to the students, one bus driver was also transported. None of the injuries appear to be life threatening.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.