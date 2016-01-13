Tips: Cold car care

The last thing you want in this cold weather is to be stuck on the side of the road because your car broke down.



Road crews with companies like AAA are out there to help you no matter the weather.



James Humphrey, a AAA worker, was busy out in the snow and cold Wednesday.



It's a reminder for all of us to make sure our cars are ready for winter, otherwise you could wind up needing his help.



Cleveland 19 tagged along with Humphrey on several of his calls.



His first stop was in downtown Cleveland, where he helped a man with a dead car battery.



"One thing I see, I see you still have a manufacturer's battery in this car," he pointed out to the owner as he looked at the battery.



Humphrey goes down his checklist to figure out what shape the battery is in.



"It's a diagnostic test, it tests your charging system," he said, pointing to the device he uses.



It doesn't take long for him to get the car started, but this customer will need a new battery.



At his next stop downtown, Humphrey is a welcome sight to Karen Gordon.



Her car battery was dead and another woman in the parking lot was locked out of her car.



Humphrey helped both women out.



“There were two of us in dire need today,” Gordon said.



Humphrey has some advice to keep your engine running.



“You know when this weather hits, batteries just die,” he said.



You can check on your battery's status with a mechanic, especially if you don't remember how old it is.



And if you don't drive your car much in this weather-- he says you still need to pay it some attention every few days.



"I would recommend you come out and start the car up and let it run at least an hour, a half hour or something,” he said.



Humphrey says the cold doesn't bother him.



“I'm used to the cold. See, I don't wear gloves!” he said laughing.



He just loves helping people.



“It's an overwhelming feeling. Some people give me a hug, some people say 'you saved my life.' But I'm just out to do my job,” Humphrey said.



Car batteries usually last three to five years.



A new battery for your car could run anywhere from $50 to $200.



A trip to the mechanic might be worth it if you don't want to get stranded.

