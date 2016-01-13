$1.5 billion Powerball jackpot winning numbers announced

News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

Here are Wednesday night’s winning numbers: 8, 27, 34, 4, 19 Powerball = 10

To win the jackpot, you must have all six numbers correct. The first five can be in any order but the sixth MUST be the Powerball number.

The jackpot has been growing since November 7, 2015.

The cash option for Wednesday night's Powerball numbers is $930 million.

Powerball is offered in 44 States, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each.

Do you play? How many numbers did you have tonight? Were you even close? Tell us by joining in our Facebook conversation.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.