Chief: 'K-9 Jethro gave his life for love'

Canton K-9 Jethro was shot in killed in the line of duty over the weekend.

The city held a funeral for the German Shepherd Thursday at the Canton Civic Center.

K-9 officers from as far away as the New York Police Department attended the service.

"K-9 Jethro gave his life for love," Canton Police Chief, Bruce Lawver.

K9 officer Jethro's partner presented with flag pic.twitter.com/uOWBDxrVDY — Dani Carlson (@DaniCarlsonTV) January 14, 2016

Today would have been K9 officer Jethro's third birthday @cleveland19news — Dani Carlson (@DaniCarlsonTV) January 14, 2016

106 K9 officers walked in procession for K9 officer Jethro @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/T0YrPauC5T — Dani Carlson (@DaniCarlsonTV) January 14, 2016

Jethro was shot at least three times while responding to an armed robbery Saturday morning. He died Sunday morning. Jethro and his handler were dispatched to Fishers Foods on Harrison Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Jethro encountered the suspect first and was shot several times at close range.

The suspect received a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken into custody after being treated. Kelontre D. Barefield is being held on $5 million bond.

Beth Philley, a blogger for doggies.com, has created a GoFundMe account to pay for Jethro's vet bills and buy new K-9 vests for the department.

"I absolutely think Jethro is a hero. The dog did his job and it's tough to take. And for that some officers went home safe," said Tim Wilmoth, a canine handler and retired police officer.

The Canton Police Department is not actively seeking donations. However, those that wish to donate can make a check out to the Canton Police Department and write K9 donation on the memo line. Donations and condolences can be sent to the Canton Police Department at 221 3rd St. SW, Canton, OH 44702.

