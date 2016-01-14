$1.5M bond for accused killer in the death of Major Howard, 3

3-year-old Major Howard was shot and killed in a drive-by. (Source: Twitter)

One of the suspects in the death of 3-year-old Major Howard pleaded not guilty in court Thursday morning during his arraignment. Bond was set at $1.5M.

Dunnings, 23, was arrested Tuesday by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force in connection to the toddler.

He was arrested in the 700 block of East 90th Street in Cleveland. Dunnings was wanted in the Sept. 15, 2015 shooting death of the toddler. He will be arraigned in a Cleveland courtroom Thursday.

Major was shot while sitting in a car on East 113th Street and later died following surgery at MetroHealth Medical Center. Rob'Dasha Smith, 24, Major's godmother, was shot in the leg, but survived.

Dunnings has a criminal history dating back to 2010 for trafficking and 2012 for carrying a concealed weapon and drug possession.

Police are still looking for a second suspect, Donnell Lindsey.

An arrest warrant was issued for Lindsey, a.k.a. Lionel, Lonell, or Nell.

According to Cuyahoga County court records, Lindsey's criminal history dates back to the age of 18.

In May 2011, Lindsey was arrested and charged with possessing criminal tools, drug possession, trafficking and an attempt at tampering with case evidence.

He pleaded guilty to another trafficking offense in February 2012.

Lindsey's last known offense was in August 2012. He pleaded guilty to having weapons while under disability.

Lindsey is described as a 23-year-old black man standing approximately 6-feet tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be hiding on the east side of Cleveland.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lindsey, you're encouraged to call the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit at (216) 623-5464. You can also call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword "WANTED" with the tip to TIP411. Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.