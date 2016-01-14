$1M Powerball ticket sold in Cleveland

The ticket was sold inside the Galleria in downtown Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)

Powerball mania has ended, at least for now.

Three winning tickets were sold in the record billion dollar jackpot in California, Florida and Tennessee.

There were millions of others who won consolation prizes. The biggest winners in Ohio matched five numbers, minus the powerball number.

Five winning numbers, minus the powerball will get a $1M prize. One of those tickets was sold in Cleveland at the Galleria.

Two other winning tickets were sold in Toledo and Centerville.

Cleveland - Erieview Towers Newsstand in the Galleria on East 9th

Centerville - Speedway on Miamisburg Centerville Road

Toledo - Broadway Food Center on Broadway Street

Each retailer will receive a $1,000 sales bonus. Ohio's Powerball players have 180 days from the draw date to make their claim.

The winning numbers were - 4 - 8 - 19 - 27 - 34 - Powerball 10.

The jackpot has been growing since Nov. 7, 2015.

Powerball is offered in 44 States, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each.

The new jackpot is $40M. That drawing is Saturday.

