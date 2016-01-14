Who is Hue Jackson?

Greg Vlosich says he and his family came up with the slogan when the buzz about the Browns talking to the then Bengals Offensive Coordinator was circulating.

"Hue gotta believe" -- it's the latest t-shirt by GV Art and Design in Lakewood. Greg Vlosich says he and his family came up with the slogan when the buzz about the Browns talking to the then Bengals Offensive Coordinator was circulating.

There is a reason why there was so much interest in Hue Jackson professionally. Off the field, though, the man Jackson is personally, seems to be another big score for the Browns and city of Cleveland.

"I came here to win. I came here to help our team win football games,” said Jackson at a press conference where he was formally introduced as the Browns new head coach.

50-year old Hue Jackson appeared to speak those words with the same determination and conviction that seems to have powered his ascent from a college quarterback to NFL coach.



Amy Trask, the former CEO of the Oakland Raiders has spoken highly of Jackson in the past.

"In the almost 30 years I spent in the NFL, Hue Jackson has one of the finest offensive minds I have ever seen," said Trask during one interview.



By many accounts, Jackson's firing after one season with the Oakland Raiders was a both a personal and professional blow that he worked hard to bounce back from. The husband and father of two doesn't seem afraid to show his emotions or his softer side.



Jeremy Rauch, a sports anchor and reporter for WXIX in Cincinnati had the chance to interview Jackson frequently, after he became offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Everything you've hear about Hue Jackson is true. He's a great guy. What always struck me is he would be coming off the practice field and every time I asked Hue, ‘Hue do you have a second?’ Not once in the two years he was offensive coordinator, not once did Hue Jackson ever say, 'nah man, Not today,’" said Rauch.



In his personal life, Hue Jackson appears to be very private. Public pictures of him with his wife, Michelle, his son and daughter, are not easily found.

"You wouldn't see him with his family very often, but we knew that he cared a lot about his family. That's huge to him. It was huge in the move. That's why it was so hard for him to uproot everything and leave Cincinnati,” added Rauch.

