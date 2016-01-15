Local chef competes in Guys Grocery Games All Star Tournament

A local chef has a chance at some big bucks, and plenty of bragging rights. He's competing on a Tournament of Champions show on the Food Network.



You know Chef Eric Williams as the man behind some of the most popular restaurants in Cleveland (Momocho, El Carnicero, Happy Dog and Jack Flaps).

And his time on Guys Grocery Games could mean big things for his restaurants, and the city.



Williams was first initiated into the Food Network fraternity and introduced to super star host, Guy Fieri five years ago when they shot an episode of his hit show, Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.

Williams credits the show with boosting business at Momocho, in Ohio City, by more than 50%.



"Two to three weeks afterwards, we'd always get east side Cleveland, and west side Cleveland but now we were getting Chicago and Buffalo, and these people weren't calling. They were just showing up,” he said.



Fieri circled back to Williams for his newest hit on Food Network, “Guys Grocery Games: Triple DDD Tournament of Champions,” which pits he and 15 other chefs against each other for a chance at $40,000.



“This is an opportunity for me to show my staff that the boss can still cook and run around, right?,” added Williams.



He can't say how he fared until it airs.

The Mod Mex chef admits he was a little intimidated, as it was stressful both mentally and physically. But he says the competition was fun and worthwhile.



"Even if go home in the first fifteen minutes…the restaurants are being shown and highlighted. The city's being mentioned. And you also get to see me run around a full sized grocery store like a chicken with his head cut off,” Williams said.



Williams’ episode airs on Food Network this Sunday at 8 p.m.

