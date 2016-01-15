$20K on the line for popular NE Ohio chef

Chef Eric Williams (of Momocho, El Carnicero, Happy Dog, and Jack Flaps) competes this Sunday at 8 p.m. on Food Network, in Guy Fieri’s Guy’s Grocer Games DDD Tournament of Champions.

This avocado toast is the dish he made for round one of the competition.

He’s up against 3 other chefs for a chance at $20K. If he moves on, he and other winners compete for a chance at another $20K.

