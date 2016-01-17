Snowfall makes for slippery commute

Emergency crews blocked off the left two lanes of traffic near the W. 40th Street Exit along I-90 after an accident around noon Sunday. The smashed up car backed up to the median and traffic was stop and go.



West side road conditions seemed to get snow covered and slippery faster than East side road surfaces for a change. Traffic was backed up for a couple of miles near the accident. In separate incidents, multiple cars quickly ended up on the side of the roadway – some facing the wrong direction.



Juan Williams and his family drove right into the storm coming into Cleveland from New Castle, Pennsylvania for a dance competition. "It started off cool, but then it just got really bad - the roads just really horrid - but, we made it,” described Williams.



Early in the afternoon, road conditions traveling eastbound along I-90 were remarkably better than the west side. Cars were traveling near the regular speed limit. On the west side, many vehicles were chugging along near 35 miles per hour. Some had their hazards on.



Downtown the road conditions were largely snow covered and slick. Visibility was low.



Eric Schultz from Medina was gassing up at the BP at the corner of E. 9th and Carnegie just about to leave Cleveland for his honeymoon. "We are heading to San Francisco. We are going to travel the West Coast,” said Schultz with a big smile. Hopefully, there will be better weather than this. “We can only hope!" he replied.

