KSU professor Julio Pino says he does not endorse, advocate or practice violence

A Kent State professor is under investigation for allegedly having ties to terrorism. According to the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security a joint terrorism task force has been investigating Julio Pino for his alleged involvement with ISIS.

According to an FBI source, a joint terrorism task force has been investigating Julio Pino for his alleged involvement with ISIS. Officials say the associate history professor is accused of allegedly recruiting students to join ISIS.

Pino, likey to be the most talked about person on campus this week, walked straight past the media and into the classroom at Oscar Ritchie Hall to teach a Senior Seminar history course.

The FBI says they've been investigating Pino for the last year and half.



Despite the media presence Dr. Pino didn't cut his class time short.

Two KSU seniors, who didn't want to be identified, said they felt Pino was professional during his lecture, and that he didn't address the FBI allegations or mention the media outside the classroom.



"Right now he's just doing his job. I still feel safe there's nothing to worry about our president says there's nothing to worry about so there is no concern," said one student.



"He didn't let this interfere with teaching us because I do want a good grade," said another student in Pino's class.

Pino spoke to the media after his first class Thursday afternoon.

RAW: Pino speaks after returning to classroom

"None of these allegations have any foundation whatsoever. I have no ties to any political organization here in the United States or abroad," said Pino.

"In no way shape or form do I condone violence," said Pino.

Who is Julio Pino?

Pino teaches two classes that focus on Latin America. He's been on the FBI's radar since 2014.

Pino's been in the news before for his controversial views of the Middle East. He yelled "Death to Israel" during a speech by a former Israeli diplomat in 2011. In 2002, he wrote a eulogy for a teenage Palestinian suicide bomber that was published in the student newspaper.

The students wouldn't comment on Pino's statements in the past.



When asked if whether the outspoken professor should be allowed to continue to teach at Kent his students say they're waiting on more answers.



"Nothing has been proved I can't say anything about it."

Eric Mansfield, Kent State Executive Director, University Media Relations released the following statement:

Kent State is fully cooperating with the FBI and its on going investigation. KSU will have no further comments at this time. The FBI has assured that there are no threats to the KSU campus.

