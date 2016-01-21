Memorial Bench planned for boy killed in sledding accident

Students and staff at Harris Elementary School in Amherst are selling paper footballs for $2 each for a fundraiser they are calling “Footballs for Drew.”

Nine-year-old Drew Hayden attended Harris Elementary School. He was killed last week when he slid down a hill and onto Meadow Lakes Boulevard in North Ridgeville, where his mother lives.



"He was one of our third graders here, and he loved football and was very well liked here at school,” said Beth Schwarz, the Principal of Harris Elementary.



Schwartz said that Drew played in a community football league, and liked to watch football, too.

That’s why the school and people in the community are donating money for a memorial bench that will be placed next to the field house at Amherst’s Marion L. Steel High School’s stadium.

"We talked as teachers about what we needed to do to help Drew's family, but also to help our students because just we as want to help when there's a tragedy, kids want to help too,” added Schwartz.



Yesterday, at “Sweets by Maggie,” in Amherst, customers bought and decorated cupcakes. All of the proceeds were donated to “Footballs for Drew.”



Maggie Gross, the owner of the shop says her son goes to Harris Elementary. Her son didn’t know Drew, but emptied out his piggie bank to make a donation for the bench.



"It's really hard. The whole community is coming together, which is important to just try to support the family because it's hard to imagine

going through something like that," said Gross.

