Dominic Mancuso Editorial: Police K9 murder bonds VS. Human murder bonds

$5 million bond for the man who shot and killed Jethro (Source: Police K-9 Association Imagli page)

Fatal shootings. Suspects in custody. This scenario plays out many times in NE Ohio, but one such case has us asking questions about our priorities.

The Canton Police Department's K9 Unit in Stark County recently lost Jethro, a police dog. The suspect in the case, Kelontre Barefield, exchanged gunfire with police killing Jethro before Barefield was captured and received a $5 million bond.

A $5 million bond for the shooting death of a police dog? We understand there were additional charges, but there are other cases with lesser bonds in northeast Ohio.

Here in Cleveland, three kids from three separate incidents were gunned down last year. All of the shooting suspects, in those cases, received bonds between $1 and $1.5 million.

Is a police dog’s life worth a higher bond than the death of a baby, toddler or child? More than the life of a human being? This month, a young mother of three from Medina County was gunned down right in front of her young kids as they sat in the backseat of their car....the suspect received a $1 million bond.

A $5 million bond for killing a police dog and a $1 million bond for killing a human being? Someone explain that to the families of these murdered kids.

I'm Dominic Mancuso and that's how we see it.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.