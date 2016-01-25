$1,000+ fine, probation and stripped of duties for life, former police chief sentenced

Brimfield Police Chief David Oliver confirmed on his Facebook page that he's retiring from the department. He cites post-traumatic stress disorder and panic issues he has to work through and how he cannot do it with constant fighting and jockeying for power.

Brimfield Police Chief David Oliver confirmed on his Facebook page that he's retiring from the department. He cites post-traumatic stress disorder and panic issues he has to work through and how he cannot do it with constant fighting and jockeying for power.

Former Brimfield Police Chief David Oliver was sentenced to 24 months probation and fined $1,000 after pleading no contest Monday in a Portage County courtroom.

Oliver was accused of attempted theft in office, sexual assault, unlawful restraint and unlawful use of property.

The charges - a far cry from the heroic Chief of Police the media covered when he became a Facebook sensation, and nationally recognized author of the book, "No Mopes Allowed." Mopes, Oliver has said, are criminals.



Patrol Officer Crystal Casterline says she was punched, pinched, shoved and berated by her former chief.

"I had bitten, punched, scratched, kicked and even stabbed Oliver during altercations trying to get him off of me. His almost daily unwanted physical advances and attacks were always met with adamant verbal responses that I didn't like it, or want it or enjoy it," described Casterline in a statement she read before the court.

Oliver had a huge Facebook following as this was all going down. He would post conservative, pro-police opinions on current events. He had more than 177,000 followers. Only the New York City police department had a larger following.

In the end, Judge Laurie J. Pittman would sentence Oliver to 24 months of probation and order him to pay a total of $1,725 to the court. Oliver was also stripped of his ability to ever serve as a police officer in the state of Ohio again.



"You let law enforcement down. You've become the mope that you wrote about in your book. Do you realize that?" said Judge Pittman before sentencing Oliver.

Despite his no contest plea, Oliver says he's innocent.



"I wasn't sure that a jury would believe one soul, prior police officer over three or four, who were going to testify in written statements, who have an agenda. I'm not going to risk it. I am going to do exactly what I did today, and then I'm going to start releasing stuff that will make the public and particularly, the residents of Brimfield, very ashamed of their police department," said Oliver.

Oliver says he is going to reactivate his old "Chief Oliver," Facebook page, and that he will begin posting information about his case as soon as tomorrow.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.