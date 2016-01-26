Time-lapse recipe videos put to 'Tasty' test

They're some of the most popular viral videos on the web.

Time-lapse recipe demos, from websites like "Tasty", are making delicious recipes look easy, fast and delicious.

But how simple are they to make, and more importantly...how do they taste? We put our resident foodie, Jen Picciano, on the case.

You're probably guilty of drooling over one of those tempting appetizers, delicious dishes or decadent desserts. Tasty videos, and others like them, are viewed and shared by tens of millions every day. They promise simple ingredients, and easy execution.



They're changing the way people cook, who cooks, and even threatening the future of conventional cook books.



Brittney Kash, a home cook, Megan Manning, owner of the Little Lakewood Pasta Company, and Kat Quinn, an avid baker, all see the appeal to these quick fixes.



“We're a culture that wants things to go a little bit faster. We want things to cook a little bit faster. We want less prep in it when we get home, at the end of the day,” said Manning.



“I think it's really exciting because I love to cook, but a lot of people are afraid to cook and I think it frees up people to not be quite so afraid to cook,” said Quinn.



“They have the directions right there on the video. They can pause it on their phone if they need to catch up,” said Kash.



Brittney tested a Caprese Pop recipe. The whole thing was done in real time, almost as quickly as the demo video.



“You can imagine making a whole plate of them to take to a party would be really fast,” said Kash, who approved of the taste too.



Megan, a pasta pro, is curious about how Tasty’s chicken alfredo dish will turn out.



“A one pot pasta recipe seems to be out there a lot these days and it goes against everything that I believe in my core about cooking pasta which is that it needs a lot of room to boil and to move around when it cooks,” she said.



After following the instructions per the video, there were only three dishes to clean, and the chicken and pasta were cooked well. But in the end it lacked seasoning, and was a little boring. The experts agreed it was a good starting point.



“You could easily add fresh tomato, and maybe a little bit of Italian seasonings in there…kind of dress it up with whatever flavors you like,” said Manning.



“I'm surprised by the texture of the pasta…it's cooked al dente, not overcooked. But the flavor…it's not very interesting,” Kash said.



For a sweet finish, Kat is baking pumpkin chocolate chip whoopee pies. But she has her doubts.



“A little skeptical because I think, how can something good happen that fast?”



Quinn says she would normally add more spices, thin the batter with milk, and not bake them quite as long. The frosting was just cream cheese, butter, vanilla and powdered sugar.



“They're a little darker than what I would pick,” she said, but added that the instructions were accurate and straight forward, and said they were better than what she thought.



After our three course meal, our trio of tasty testers agreed they'd be clicking and cooking with some of the videos again.

