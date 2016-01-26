New Canton police K9 arrives in Cleveland

Canton Police Officer Ryan Davis arrived in Cleveland Tuesday from Houston, Texas with his new K9 partner, Tuko. Tuko will

be the successor to Officer Davis’ fallen canine partner, Jethro, who died earlier this month.

There were three top picks to chose from at the K9s4Cops non-profit organization. The group donated the fully trained German Shepherd. The dog would normally cost between $15,000 and $20,000.



"We kept focusing on him because he was setting himself apart from the other two," said Officer Davis.



Tuko, who is 14-months-old, ended up getting the job.



"I would have been happy with all three, and I think after a three week school all three would have been great, but I think we have less to do with him in the school," added Officer Davis.



United Airlines donated the airline tickets for Officer Davis and his new partner. Tuko even had his own seat.



"The dog did wonderful. He was anxious. He was very high strung at first. He fell asleep for a couple minutes and then came right back to," said Officer Davis.



Not long after arriving in Cleveland, Tuko was showing his playful side with a chew toy another officer brought to the airport.



Officer Davis led Tuko to their patrol car outside of baggage claim.



From the airport, Tuko will go home to meet his new family. He will live with Officer Davis and his family.



"I am going to take him home let him unwind for a couple of days, let him become comfortable with his environment, start to build that bond to become part of the family, part of the pack," said Officer Davis.



The whole journey, Officer Davis kept saying, is bittersweet.



"There's continually a comparison going on in my mind. But, it's a step in the right direction," said Officer Davis.

