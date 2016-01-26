Tonight at 11: Deadly police chase fallout, fighting depression

The city of Cleveland fired six police officers today, including Michael Brelo. The fallout from that deadly police chase and shooting, when officers fired 137 rounds, killing two unarmed people.

Tonight on Cleveland 19 News at 11, why the legal maneuvering is still not over. The police union vows to get them their jobs back!

Plus, a new way doctors are using infrared light to fight depression.

Romona and I hope you’ll join us at 11.

See you then,

Denise Dufala











