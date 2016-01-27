Cleveland Pickle, Ohio City Burrito, Happy Dog coming to Progressive Field

There are just 68 days to go until opening day and northeast Ohio baseball fans have more than just the game to look forward to this season.

The Cleveland Indians announced Wednesday that Happy Dog, Ohio City Burrito and Cleveland Pickle will be serving up food at Progressive Field in 2016.

The trio will be located in the ballpark’s newly renovated Infield District, which is being renovated to enhance the fan experience as we approach the 2016 season at Progressive Field.

“We knew going into the renovations that fans wanted that local food vibe,” said Curtis Danburt, Senior Director of Communications.

The new additions mark Phase 2 of renovations at Progressive field.



Last season the team unveiled Phase 1, which included local favorites such as Melt Bar and Grilled, Sweet Moses, and Barrio on the right field. The additions will add an even more fan-friendly options and giving fans the experience of enjoying their favorite local restaurants at the ballpark.



“Last year each of the restaurants we brought in were tied to a Cleveland Neighborhood,” said Danburt.



Now phase 2 will build on the success of Phase 1 and the restraunt’s owners owners are embracing the opportunity.



“I grew up taking a rapid to the old ball park so to be in the ballpark is fantastic,” said Sean Watterson who owns the

Happy Dog located on Detroit Ave.

The second phase of the Progressive Field renovation project will focus on incorporating more local flavor into the ballpark, along with improving main concourse views of the playing field.

Ohio City Burrito owners Mikki Pizzuli and Denise Paul Lopez have also been lifelong Tribe Fans.

“Just to be a presence within such an iconic place he tribe stadium it’s going to be awesome,” said Pizzuli.

“This is a great way to get a million plus people through these doors trying the Cleveland Pickle,” said Josh Kabot who owns the

Cleveland Pickle located downtown on Euclid Avenue.

Other parts of the field are also getting an upgrade for this season, fans will be able to see the Tribe score on a brand new score board plus season ticket holder suites are also under construction.



Phase 2 will be finished in time for opening day.

Learn more about the newcomers:

The Happy Dog, at West 58th and Detroit Avenue in Cleveland's Gordon Square Arts District, started as a neighborhood corner bar in the best sense of the term, with hot dogs and beer, and lots of live music, from rock and country to punk, polka and even classical.

Ohio City Burrito is home of the Silver Bullet: by definition, a perfectly rolled burrito. Ohio City Burrito strives to roll each burrito perfectly and uniformly using a superior rolling technique.

Josh and Kiaran Kabat opened Cleveland Pickle in 2012. Separately the pair started at a very young age working their way through some of Cleveland’s finest restaurants and in March of 2012, a little sandwich shop with a giant pickle climbing the terminal tower on the sign opened to critical acclaim, sellout crowds and Cleveland Pickle was off and running.

