Dominic Mancuso Editorial: Hue Jackson

They have a quarterback that has more appearances on TMZ than touchdown passes. They also have a disillusioned, angry fan-base after another disastrous season. Now, the Cleveland Browns have a new head coach that has to fix the mess and build a winner.

Hue Jackson has head coaching experience—his one year as the top man with the Raiders produced a respectable 8 and 8 record. Most recently, he was the offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals, one of the best offenses in the league. He is considered by many NFL analysts to be a smart and strong candidate. He’ll have to be. The Browns were 3-13 this season and have lost 18 of their last 21 games. The team has also been a revolving door for coaches and general managers: the Browns are on their sixth head coach since 2008. No other team in the AFC north has seen that kind of turnover and instability.

Building a winner will be an uphill climb assessing and drafting players that can contribute on the field and won’t be a distraction off it. Hasn’t exactly been the teams strong suit. We’re looking at you, Josh Gordon and Johnny Manziel.

So we’d like to welcome Coach Jackson to Cleveland. The fans here are second to none and never shy away from wearing their hearts on their sleeves. We don’t deserve to wear bags on our heads during another nightmare season.

I’m Dominic Mancuso and that’s how we see it.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.