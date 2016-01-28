Board of health provides grants for healthy homes

Lead poisoning affects thousands of children in Cuyahoga County a year and now the board of health is offering gr ants to help residents create lead safe environments.

John Sobolewski is a Supervisor for Community Health Services at the Cuyahoga County Board of Health and he says that lead poisoning is a problem across the state and county.

"In 2013 there were close to 2000 cases where children had lead levels above 5 micro-grams per deciliter so that’s a measure of when a child is considered to be poisoned," said Sobolewski.



Cathy Schock, Program Manager at the Cuyahoga County Board of Health and a registered nurse, says lead poisoning symptoms

can be difficult to recognize because they’re not obvious.

"If a child does have symptoms they may have irritability sleep disturbances or a stomach ache,” said Schock.



Schock also mentions that lead poisoning can have long term effects such as lower IQ.

The Cuyahoga Country board of health is now trying to reduce the number of children affected by lead poisoning with the Healthy Homes Program.

Eligible homeowners a renters can get up to $8000 to repair their homes and provide lead safe environment for children.

Eligibility is based on where you live and your income.

Sobolewski says if you live in an area where homes were built before 1978 lead poisoning could be a hazard for your children.



“The older a home is the more likely it is to have lead based paint and lead based paint hazards,” said Sobolewski.

