Cleveland Cooks: Restore - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Cooks: Restore

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The recipe for the oats bowl is as follows:

1 cup organic steel cut oats

2 cups organic almond milk (sweetened or unsweetened)

1 teaspoon organic chia seeds

1 teaspoon organic palm sugar or agave

- mix and let sit overnight top with berries / peanut / almond butter / coconut flakes whatever you prefer. 

Ginger Smoothie

1 cup frozen organic strawberries

1 cup frozen organic pineapple

1 teaspoon (shredded or a chunk) organic ginger

Restore Cold Pressed Detox #1 to 16 ounces (can substitute with beet juice , apple, or carrot juice)

Powered by Frankly