$1,500 of beer stolen from Akron 'Bar Rescue'

Last summer, cameras followed former Judas Priest frontman Tim Owens and his partner Micah Posten for reality TV show "Bar Rescue." Now the Akron bar is making headlines again, but this time for a robbery.
Posten said last night someone broke into the cooler at Tim Owens Traveler's Tavern on Manchester Road in Akron and stole dozens of cases of beer worth $1,500. He said the thieves took everything they could carry.
The beer bandits didn’t take any money, but Posten but said he’s not the first target in this Akron neighborhood.
"I heard through the grapevine that a bar up the road's cooler was pried open and there was a bar on Arlington Street called Shooters a few months ago about a month ago they took beer," said Posten
Posten said the crooks timing of the crime is "awful." The beer in the cooler was meant for a special event Saturday night.
“We had stocked up for a wake for one of our friends who had passed away so were shocked," said Posten.
Workers scrambled to restock the cooler and fortunately the event went on.
Posten said they're planning to increase security by adding more locks and a fence as police search for the suspects.
“It’s just a shame that people don’t respect other people’s property and they take whatever they want," said Posten.
