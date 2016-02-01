Parts of Justice Center closed due to water problems

A water pressurization problem shut down a good part of the Justice Center at noon Monday. By midday, no water was coming out of the water fountains or faucets on the 11th floor. The top floors of the 23 story building were expected to lose water pressure first.



Cuyahoga County Chief of Communications, Mary Louise Madigan said that public works crews were focusing their energy on an electric breaker that powers the circulating pumps for the Justice Center.



As of early afternoon, the county jail was not affected. Madigan said that contingency plans were in place, just in case the jail were to lose water

pressure, too. Bottled water would be brought in, in that situation.



Cleveland Municipal Court continued to operate somewhat.



"Cleveland Municipal Court is still open on a limited basis. We have garnishments going on this afternoon, traffic arraignments and housing court will continue their dockets,” said Edward Ferenc, the Cleveland Municipal Court Liaison.



The Clerk’s office on the third floor remained opened for payment of any bonds or fines.

"Actually, we're very fortunate because this was a light day at Muni Court. We actually only lost 40 cases, not 40 people, but 40 cases, and that

was this docket here, the human trafficking docket by Judge Cassidy,” added Ferenc.



The county was hopeful that the problem would be fixed by the afternoon, or no later than Tuesday.

