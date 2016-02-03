Warrensville Hts students collect thousands of bottled water for Flint

Warrensville Heights High School is collecting water bottle donations this week to take to Flint, Michigan.



Several students a part of the Superintendent Student Advisory council and the student council launched the “Project Flint Water Drive” on January 20.



In two weeks the students have already collected thousands of bottles of water from the community and fellow students.



“I’m proud of our Warrensville students. We have 126 cases which is 3000,” said Janet McDowell, Warrensville Heights High Principal.



Student leaders were also proud that they brought so much attention to the crisis in Flint.



“It started out with fourteen cases of water of water and in a week’s time it kept growing and kept growing,” said Elijah Austin a senior.



“Anytime someone brings water in I just get emotional I want to cry,” said senior Elisha Parham.

Warrenville School Superintendent Donald Jolly will travel to flint next week on February 12 to deliver the water.



“Our superintendent always tells us showing tiger pride is being aware and showing leadership, “said Kameron Taylor, a senior.



“We’re trying to help people in a situation that can happen to anyone. I think this is making us think a lot more about what’s going on in the world around us,” said Saidah Tarrence, Junior Warrenville Heights High School.



Those interested in donating water can d rop it off at the high school or Warrensville City Board of Education through Friday, February 5th.

