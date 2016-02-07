Go Ginn: Cleveland cheers for Glenville alum in Super Bowl 50

Many Clevelanders turned into Panthers fans this weekend to cheer on Cleveland Native Ted Ginn Jr.



Ginn, who graduated from Glenville High School before playing football at Ohio State University, is a wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers.



Ginn's career has taken him to Miami, San Francisco, Carolina, Arizona, and back to Carolina where he played in Super Bowl 50 Sunday night.



Glenville High Girls Basketball Coach, Renee Wright, hosted a Super Bowl watch party at her home where guests were decked out in the school's colors of red, black, and white.



“It’s so great to be a part of anybody’s success at Glenville,” said Wright.



Wright knows the Ginn family well and says Ted Ginn Jr.’s career serves as an example to all students, especially those in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

"He shows them that if you never give up, and you stay true to your values, that you can go far," said Wright.

Regina Williams was one of the many Glenville alums that came to support Ginn during the game.

“We’ll be watching with pride and excitement today.Win, lose, or draw we support Ted," said Williams.

About 100 Family and close friends of Ginn Jr also packed out Bodega in Cleveland Heights to show support.



Tim Connor is a childhood friend who calls Ginn a humble friend.



“He’s a great person. Very down to earth, and he's a great Dad. He deserves everything that he has. He’s very humble, you wouldn’t even know he plays for the NFL,” said Connor.

