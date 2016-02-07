Dying 21-year-old gets dream wedding in Cleveland

Super Bowl Sunday is a big day for a lot of people. But it was extra special for one couple, and it didn’t have anything to do with football.

That’s because they got married on Cleveland’s west side. It was the wish of a dying young woman to marry her prince charming and it was something to remember.

Well-wishers gathered at Malachi House, a home for the terminally ill. They serve people without cost to the resident or their family.

Friends and family members came to the house to witness the marriage of 21-year-old Amber, who has waited for this moment for her whole life. A life she knows is ending soon.

Judy Ghazoul Hilow of Malachi House tells Cleveland 19 News, “What makes this so special, is that we can honor her last wishes. Amber is a beautiful young lady, who we want to take care of.”

Amber wore a beautiful white dress, and people at the house helped with her hair and make-up for the big day.

A minister performed the ceremony, uniting Amber and her sweetheart Will, with the traditional vows, “In sickness and in health, from this day forward, until death do we part.”

Amber and Will sealed their union with a kiss. Her dream came true.

She is grateful for this moment, and grateful to be in a loving home for life's last journey.

