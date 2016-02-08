InterContinental Hotel spends millions on secure space for RNC VIP's

The 15th floor of the InterContinental Hotel, located on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic, is one of the only hotel spaces in our region that meets U.S. Secret Service standards. It's a no-brainer that some of the most powerful players in the Republican National Convention will be staying there in July.



"This is one of our secure floors. We have three secure floors in this building, and the only way to get on those floors is with a pass key," said Campbell Black, regional director of operations and general manager of the InterContinental Hotels Group.



The hotel is spending millions on a complete renovation of the 15th floor that features seven suites total, including an Ambassador's Suite and a Presidential Suite.



"This is the entranceway to the presidential suite, and as you can see it's not very presidential at the moment, but it's all being framed out. We expect this to be fully completed by the middle of April," described Black as he gave a tour of the renovations.



The Secret Service has visited the hotel recently to inspect the renovation. The InterContinental is the only hotel in our area that meets their standards.



"Some of those needs are bulletproof glass, safe rooms, command post rooms, things like that," added Black.



The accommodations will be luxurious and state of the art. Of course, there are conference rooms and pristine dining spaces that members of the RNC are expected to make use of, as well.



"I've done presidential visits and vice-presidential visits and royal visits and other kinds of visits. They are all important. You need to be looking at what's going on in advance. You need to be well-planning because when it happens it's already here," said Black.



Exactly who will be staying in the most secure hotel space in our region during the RNC? That's a question that hotel management says they won't know the answer to until late March or early April.

