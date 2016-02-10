Meal-prep movement: Save time, money eating in

Busy households are turning to a new trend to answer the dreaded question: "What's for dinner?"



Those who follow a meal-prep and planning calendar prepare a portion of several meals ahead of time, often on Sundays, thus making the final steps much quicker and easier.

Beach body coach and fitness instructor Missy Jenkins shows Cleveland 19 viewers what she takes care of on Sundays to make the rest of her week a breeze.

She says it's a great way to save money and ensure that your family is eating healthier, too.

