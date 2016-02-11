Dominic Mancuso Editorial: BMV

Dear fellow Ohioans, for relative newcomers to our beautiful state, I have to tell you getting your first set of Ohio license plates is not fun.

One: Go to a BMV location and wait in line to have them come out and read the VIN number on your car.

Two: Go to the county title office and wait in line to get your title transferred. make sure you bring a file folder full of personal documents.

Three: Get it inspected at an e-inspection center, required for most Cleveland-area counties.

Four: Return to the BMV, get in the same line you were in earlier to finally get your plates.

Two-car family? Begin again at step one. You and your spouse both on the title? You better both be there or come armed with a power of attorney that’s notarized.

But while the process is complicated and tough to find guidance on the BMV website, most of the people I met along the way were very nice, despite all the stereotypical comments you hear about public employees. When I checked state rankings, Ohio BMV topped one poll in customer satisfaction. That’s because once you are in, life gets easy. You can renew your license plates or change your address online. No more multiple trips and lines.

But could you at least make it a bit easier on the newbies? After all, you never get a second chance to make a first impression.

I’m Dominic Mancuso and that’s how we see it.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.