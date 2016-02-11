Good News! There's hope for Cleveland singles

If you are looking to keep the fire burning in your love life. Cleveland is the place to be, according to GROUPON.

Our city is one of the top 10 cities for romance in the country.

The website credits Cleveland as a foodie spot, specifically mentioning the West Side Market as romantic with the sweeping arched roof, and all the great food options offered.

It sounds real good, but a report from WalletHubDot.com says finding someone to be romantic with in Cleveland isn’t easy.

The report says Cleveland is 118 out of 150 of the worst cities for singles.

I turned to Gina Gedeon a professional matchmaker for seven years with It’s Just Lunch to see what you can do and where you can go to find the love of your life.



"In my office I have a wall of clients that have been married for years,” said Gina Gedeon, professional matchmaker with It’s Just Lunch Cleveland.

Gedeon says it’s fine to have standards, but rip up your list of deal-breakers.

"You could be focused on a deal-breaker, and that means you are going to lose sight on five really good things about someone," added Gedeon.



There’s more that will be required of you to light a match under your love life.

You will have to eradicate humdrum behaviors. If you go to the same Starbuck’s for your latte, Gedeon says switch up your routine because you never know who you could meet.

Gedeon also credits The Mix events held every first Friday at the Cleveland Museum of Art, it’s a great way to mingle with singles.

Other prime spots for singles; Punch Bowl Social, Allley Cat Oyster Bar, and Big Band Dueling Piano Bar all located in the flats.

I found several singles on a weekday morning shopping at the West Side Market.

Whatever you do, don’t give up on love!

