New Levin Furniture adds to Avon business boom

Thursday marks the first day of business for the new Levin Furniture store on Nagel Road in Avon. It's, of course, a big day for owners Robert and Kerry Levin.



"I think it's beautiful. I think the light that comes into the room is beautiful. I think that the furniture arrangements are very attractive. I think it's a very well done store," said Kerry Levin.



This is also a landmark day for the city of Avon. Levin Furniture's opening of the 75,000 square foot, two level store is just one more piece of the city's booming economic puzzle.



"It's a very exciting time because we are finding development go from medical, manufacturing, retail. It's exciting to see a mix of so many things come to town," said Pam Fechter, the Economic and Planning Coordinator.



Cabela's, the wildly popular hunting and fishing go-to store is opening next. There's a Meijer supermarket that will open across the street from the new Levin Furniture and two new housing developments that will be built within a mile of the new store.



The momentum just keeps growing. The Cleveland Clinic in Avon just opened their new rehabilitation facility. University Hospitals did the same thing a little

further down the road.



"There's going to be a lot of changes, and I do see a predominance of medical coming in. So, now we'll have some supporting doctors positions, and I keep making the plea that we need lots of experienced RN's, LPN's, medical assistants to help fill all these jobs we are going to have," added Fechter.



People who live nearby have noticed the only thing that seems to be sitting still in the city of Avon is the furniture.



"It's spectacular. It's wonderful, and this store adds to it," said Glenna Botkins of Lakewood.



The grand opening of the new Levin Furniture in Avon is scheduled for March 3.

